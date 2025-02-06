Giants Called Top Destination For Jets 25-Year-Old LB
The New York Jets have plenty of high-impact players heading to free agency this offseason.
We are over one month away from the free agency frenzy kicking off across the National Football League. New York is going to have a lot of questions to answer. Over the last few weeks, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have been the most widely discussed members of the organization.
While this is the case, neither are pending free agents at this time. One player who will be available in free agency, though, is 25-year-old linebacker Jamien Sherwood. He led the league with 98 solo tackles in 2024 and finished the season with 158 total tackles.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of the top linebackers heading to free agency and had Sherwood on his list. Cameron also floated top landing spots for each linebacker and had the New York Giants for Sherwood.
"Potential Landing Spots: New York Giants," Cameron said. "The Giants' experiment bringing in Isaiah Simmons prior to the 2023 season has failed, evidenced by his career-low 45.5 overall grade in 2024. New York maintains a strong defensive roster but could find the athletic safety-to-lineback convert it coveted previously with Jamien Sherwood.
"The former Jets linebacker excelled in his increased role in 2024, earning a 73.8 overall grade, filling in for C.J. Mosley. Add in the fact he is used to the bright lights of the Big Apple, and you have a natural fit."
The Giants are in a much better position cap-wise, at least at this moment. The Jets have just over $20 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. The Giants currently have over $43 million in cap space right now.
The Jets would be wise to bring Sherwood back, but it may be difficult this offseason. The Jets have a lot of questions to answer and only so much money to go around.
