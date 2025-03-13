Jets Country

Could Jets Sign This $80 Million Superstar Alongside Garrett Wilson?

Does it make sense for the Jets to sign Cooper Kupp?

Zach Pressnell

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts after the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) reacts after the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets released wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this offseason in an attempt to save money. It's likely they'll release wide receiver Allen Lazard as well. Tight end Tyler Conklin sits in free agency, too. It's becoming very clear the Jets need to add pass catching talent or else they'll be heavily undermanned for year one of the Justin Fields era.

But the Los Angeles Rams recently released wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and the former triple crown winner sits in free agency. Could it make sense for the Jets to sign him?

The short answer is maybe. But the long answer is closer to a no than it is to a yes.

Kupp is past his best days on the football field, but that doesn't mean he's bad. With a quarterback like Fields at the helm, it's important to add young talent around him that he can build and develop relationships with as he grows in the Jets' organization.

Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are expected to be aggressive in pursuit of Kupp, so it's unlikely the Jets would be able to sign him for very cheap.

While the Jets could and likely will explore the idea of signing Kupp if he wants to sign for cheap, it's not the most likely option. It shouldn't anger Jets fans if the team passes up on Kupp and other veteran pass catchers. This just makes it even more likely that New York lands a prospect wide receiver like Tetairoa McMillan or Emeke Egbuka in the NFL Draft.

More NFL: Jets Linked To $13 Million High Risk Pass Catcher In Free Agency

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News