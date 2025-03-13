Could Jets Sign This $80 Million Superstar Alongside Garrett Wilson?
The New York Jets released wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this offseason in an attempt to save money. It's likely they'll release wide receiver Allen Lazard as well. Tight end Tyler Conklin sits in free agency, too. It's becoming very clear the Jets need to add pass catching talent or else they'll be heavily undermanned for year one of the Justin Fields era.
But the Los Angeles Rams recently released wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and the former triple crown winner sits in free agency. Could it make sense for the Jets to sign him?
The short answer is maybe. But the long answer is closer to a no than it is to a yes.
Kupp is past his best days on the football field, but that doesn't mean he's bad. With a quarterback like Fields at the helm, it's important to add young talent around him that he can build and develop relationships with as he grows in the Jets' organization.
Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are expected to be aggressive in pursuit of Kupp, so it's unlikely the Jets would be able to sign him for very cheap.
While the Jets could and likely will explore the idea of signing Kupp if he wants to sign for cheap, it's not the most likely option. It shouldn't anger Jets fans if the team passes up on Kupp and other veteran pass catchers. This just makes it even more likely that New York lands a prospect wide receiver like Tetairoa McMillan or Emeke Egbuka in the NFL Draft.
More NFL: Jets Linked To $13 Million High Risk Pass Catcher In Free Agency