Jets Linked To $13 Million High Risk Pass Catcher In Free Agency
A few weeks ago, the news broke that the New York Jets were releasing quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Over the last few weeks, there's been a lot of speculation as to who the Jets would sign or draft to replace Rodgers.
As free agency began, the Jets agreed to a deal with Pittsburgh Steelers free agent Justin Fields. Fields went 4-2 in six starts with the Steelers before losing the starting job to Russell Wilson. While Fields is a solid addition on his own, the Jets need to pair him up with talented pass catchers.
Andy Vasquez of NJ.com recently suggested the Jets could follow up the Fields signing by pairing him with free-agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs, formerly of the Houston Texans. Diggs suffered a torn ACL during the 2024 campaign that cut his season short after just eight games.
"There would be risk involved given questions about Diggs’ attitude and readiness for the start of the regular season," Vasquez wrote. "It also feels like he has unfinished business with the Texans. But there could be an opportunity here to get a highly-motivated still-talented weapon at a discount."
In the eight games that Diggs played in 2024, he looked solid. The 31-year-old brought in 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He seemed to be on his way to his seventh consecutive 1,000-plus yard season before the injury.
Acquiring Diggs, especially at the $13 million price tag put on him by Spotrac, would be quite risky. The veteran is on the back half of his career and coming off a serious injury, which could limit his mobility and explosiveness.
Still, if the Jets are confident that he'll return at near 100 percent, Diggs could be the perfect acquisition to add beside Fields.
