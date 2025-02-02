Could Latest Jets Move Hint At NY's Plans For Aaron Rodgers?
The New York Jets have been very active lately.
New York hasn't played a football game since Jan. 5 and yet it actually has been one of the more active teams in football over the last months. The Jets immediately turned their focus to the coaching staff once the regular season came to an end.
The Jets brought Aaron Glenn into the mix in what has been a highly praised move. Glenn was one of the hottest names on the open market and New York got its guy. The Jets brought in Darren Mougey to be the team's general manager and hasn't slowed down.
Since then, the Jets have landed former Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand to be the team's offensive coordinator, former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks to be the team's defensive coordinator, former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry as their new linebackers coach, and other moves.
It's been a busy few weeks and yet the team hasn't even been able to start addressing the roster yet. That will come and the future of Aaron Rodgers obviously is the biggest question mark right now.
As the Jets have made a flurry of moves, one thing the team also did was remove Nathaniel Hackett from the team's website, as shared by ESPN's Rich Cimini which led him to wonder if that could be a sign about Rodgers.
"Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, stripped of the playcalling duties last season, was removed from the team's official website as soon as Engstrand was hired," Cimini said. "He was Rodgers' closest confidant in the organization -- perhaps another sign they're preparing to move on from him."
This does seem like a stretch at this point, but it does make sense. Until the team announces something or Rodgers himself does, anything could happen whether Hackett is with the team or not.
