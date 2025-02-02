NFL Analyst Has Wild Idea For Jets Regarding Garrett Wilson Blockbuster
The New York Jets have one of the best, young receivers in football in Garrett Wilson.
Wilson is just 24 years old and is under team control for the next two seasons. His cap hit is just over $6.5 million in 2025 and then the Jets have a club option in his deal for 2026 which seems like an obvious move to pick up.
There has been some reports he could request a trade, but the Jets have no reason to oblige and really no reason to trade him.
While this is the case, he has been speculated about over the last few weeks a lot. Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport made a hypothetical list of trade ideas that could "reshape" the NFL this offseason and suggested a deal involving Wilson to the Washington Commanders.
"Jets Get: 2025 first-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick," Davenport said. "Commanders Get: WR Garrett Wilson. The notion of trading a promising young player like Wilson might seem like madness. In three seasons, the former Ohio State standout has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards three times. His 101 receptions and 1,104 receiving yards this season were both career-highs.
"But the Jets are also at a crossroads in more ways than one. They have a new head coach and general manager. They're also unsure if aging veterans like quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams intend to continue their careers in 2025."
Wilson is eligible for an extension this offseason. Something like that seems much more likely than a trade like this.
