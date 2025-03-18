Dan Orlovsky Shuts Down Rumors With Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is still available in free agency to the surprise of some across the National Football League.
It has been clear for a while that the New York Jets would be moving on from Rodgers. The Jets made the announcement right after the Super Bowl, which was weeks ahead of free agency. It’s been clear that Rodgers was heading to free agency so it’s somewhat surprising he didn’t land an opportunity quickly.
This is likely because there are multiple teams interested in him. He has a big decision to make and it isn't the easiest choice in the world. He could always play for another year or two, but maybe he wants to hang up his cleats?
The two teams that have been reported the most to want Rodgers are the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. There’s been a lot of talk about the Minnesota Vikings over the last few days as well.
Any of the three seem like possible landing spots but ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky doesn’t think the Vikings should sign Rodgers, he shared on "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams.
"You hear conversations that the desire for him is Minnesota," Orlovsky said. "That's the starting point for him and now Minnesota is thinking about it. I have been outspoken that if I was Minnesota or in that building I would not do that. That is nothing negative against Aaron, but once Minnesota let Sam Darnold walk out of that building, they made a clear line we are moving forward with JJ McCarthy and I think that is the right decision."
Minnesota has a potential quarterback of the future in JJ McCarthy. The Vikings selected him with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for a reason. He missed the 2024 season, but he’s a guy worth being excited about.
While this is the case, the Vikings are built to win now. Should they take a chance on McCarthy or go with a dependable option like Rodgers?
More NFL: Ex-Jets Star Looking For New Opportunity, Per Insider