Ex-Jets Star Looking For New Opportunity, Per Insider
The New York Jets have made some big decisions this offseason already.
It's just March and the Jets arguably have been the most active team since the 2024 National Football League season came to an end. New York had to fill its head coach job, general manager job, and completely build Aaron Glenn's staff after his hiring.
That's not all, obviously. The Jets had to make decisions on superstars like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams and they opted to move on. They aren't the only guys the Jets had to make a decision about. New York decided to move on from five-time Pro Bowler CJ Mosley and released him.
ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that Mosley isn't looking to hang up his cleats and instead is looking for another opportunity with a team.
"No. 8. What next for the captain? Linebacker C.J. Mosley wasn't released with a 'failed physical' designation, so he's presumably healthy after missing significant time last season with a herniated disc in his neck. Mosley, who turns 33 on June 19, apparently isn't ready to retire. He's still looking for a team.
"He'd probably have a job if Bill Belichick still were in the league. The former New England Patriots coach always lavished praise upon Mosley, once calling him 'one of the best, most instinctive players in the league.'"
Mosley is just 32 years old so it's not shocking that he's looking to keep playing. Hopefully, he finds his next opportunity soon.
