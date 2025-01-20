Jets Country

Did Jets $33 Million Star Hint About Possible NY Departure?

Will the Jets star be back?

Oct 6, 2024; Tottenham, ENG; New York Jets helmets are held by staff before the match against Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Shaun Brooks-Imagn Images
Will the New York Jets find a way to keep one of their best defensive players around this offseason?

New York has some solid players heading to free agency this offseason. One who has already gotten some buzz is cornerback DJ Reed. He's just 28 years old and his three-year, $33 million deal is coming to an end.

Reed will be either the best or second-best cornerback available on the open market this offseason along with Charvarius Ward. He spent the last three seasons in New York and now will have a chance to leave if he wants to. He took to social media on Sunday with commentary on the day's Divisional Round action.

One comment stood out among the rest, though. During the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams matchup, he took to social media with some praise for former Jet Mekhi Becton.

"I am happy for Mekhi," Reed posted with a heart emoji.

A fan responded by saying "Amazing what a change of situation can do." Reed responded by saying "Fr."

"Fr" is a shortened way to say for real. Is this his way of hinting about wanting a change of situation? It certainly could be but it also is social media and everything is up for interpretation. What isn't up for debate, though, is the fact that Reed was a very solid piece for the Jets' defense over the last three years. Hopefully, the two sides can work something out.

