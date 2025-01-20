Jets Surprise Prediction Would Replace Aaron Rodgers With Ex-Patriots QB
Will Aaron Rodgers return to the New York Jets in 2025?
The future Hall of Famer's future is up in the air right now. He had 28 touchdown passes in 2024, but the team won just five games and didn't make a run as they hoped to do. New York failed to make the playoffs and it was a pretty tumultuous season overall.
New York needs to go back to the drawing board. First and foremost, Rodgers needs to decide if he wants to play. New York then needs to decide if it wants to keep him. If not, the Jets need to figure out who would replace him.
FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano and Eric Williams made a list of possible predictions for the 2025 season and predicted that the team will end up turning to former New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones instead of Rodgers.
"2024 primary starter: Aaron Rodgers, "Vacchiano and Williams said. 2025 proposal: Sign Mac Jones and draft Jaxson Dart. As always, the Jets are in a difficult position, because as much of a pain in the butt as Rodgers has been, he might prove to be their best option for 2025. He's 41 and, at times, he played like he was 51 last season. But look at his final numbers: they weren't all bad.
That said, it seems pretty clear that owner Woody Johnson — who tried to have him benched early in the season — is done with Rodgers, his controversies and his demands. And it's hard to see a new GM and coach want to bring Rodgers back and then let him pick his offensive coaches and some of his teammates like he was allowed to do in the past...They'd still need a veteran starter, though. They really liked Derek Carr back when they signed Rodgers. But if the Saints keep him, New York's options could be limited. And while it's hard to know who the new regime would prefer, Jones would at least be a decent, cheap, one-year option until Dart is ready."
If the Jets were to go from Rodgers to Jones that would be a major step backward. This doesn't seem very likely but nothing can be ruled out.
More NFL: Jets 23-Year-Old Star Predicted To Stay In NY Despite Trade Rumors