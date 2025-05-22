Did Jets' Aaron Glenn Take Shot At Aaron Rodgers?
The New York Jets opted to move on from Aaron Rodgers and there certainly wasn't any love lost between the two sides.
Rodgers joined "The Pat McAfee Show" this offseason to discuss his exit from the Jets along with a handful of other topics. In the discussion, he was very candid about his meeting with head coach Aaron Glenn and didn't hold back.
Since then, Glenn hasn't said much about Rodgers. He was asked about Rodgers' comments throughout the 2025 National Football League Draft and pivtoed to praising first round pick Armand Membou instead. Glenn hasn't talked about Rodgers much, which isn't shocking because he isn't a member of the franchise any longer.
While this is the case, he did make a comment while praising Justin Fields yesterday that some have perceived as a dig at Rodgers.
"That is his personality," Glenn said about Fields. "Exactly what I just said is what he's trying to do. Just to be a positive influence on all of his teammates. Listen, Justin is doing things outside of the building that I'm going to let him speak on when you guys talk to him to show how he is trying to just have relationships with all of the players, and not just the offensive players. All of the players on the team. That has a lot to do with leadership there just being able to communicate with offensive players, defensive guys, it doesn't matter, special teams...
"He has a quiet voice, but that doesn't mean people don't hear him. It's how he works. That speaks more than what you say. And I like that about him because he's himself and he's authentic. He's not going to change for no body and I'd rather have that than someone who is fake...He’s not trying to be the celebrity quarterback. He’s just trying to be himself."
The "celebrity quarterback" label is one that Glenn noted was a line from Bill Parcells but after the last few years in New York, it certainly is a different vibe.
