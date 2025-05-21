Garrett Wilson Shuts Down Speculation: 'Jet For Life'
The New York Jets have a budding superstar right in front of them and he made it clear on Wednesday that he doesn't want to go anywhere else.
Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is eligible for a contract extension this offseason after becoming the first receiver in team history to go over 1,000 yards in each of the first three years of his career as a member of the Jets. Wilson had a career-best 1,104 receiving yards in 2024 to go along with 101 catches and seven touchdowns.
All three were the best marks of his career to date but there were rumors heading into the offseason that Wilson could look for a trade if Aaron Rodgers stuck around with the franchise.
The Jets moved on from Rodgers and reunited Wilson with his college quarterback in Justin Fields. This hasn't stopped ridiculous trade speculation throughout the offseason so far. While this is the case, the vibes clearly are better and although Wilson hasn't inked a new deal yet, he has been participating in Jets camp and shared on Wednesday to the media that he wants to be a "Jet For Life," in a video shared to social media by SNY.
"I'm hopeful that I'm a Jet for life and we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us," Wilson said. "I don't know exactly what that looks like but I'm going to go and do my part to make sure that it's undeniable. When the time does come and those conversations are being had I'm going to try to do my part to make sure that it is undeniable.
Wilson is a guy for Jets fans to be excited about. It's not everyday a playmaker of his caliber comes to town, especially not at just 24 years old. He's already made Jets history and if he has it his way, he won't go anywhere else.
