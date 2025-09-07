Do Jets Play Today? Schedule, Time For Week 1 Steelers Game
The New York Jets will return to the field on Sunday for their first regular season game since January.
It’s been a long time coming, but the real action is finally just hours away at this point. New York will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday to kick off the Aaron Glenn era in town.
Here's all you need to know about the Jets-Steelers Week 1 showdown:
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium
Television: CBS
Streaming: NFL+
Radio: WAXQ-FM, Q104.3, SiriusXM Ch. 228
It's going to be a wild day. Here are storylines to watch in the Week 1 showdown:
The Jets have a lot to watch out for on Sunday
Aaron Rodgers vs. the Jets
This is obvious. He spent the last two years with the Jets but the two sides split up this offseason. The Jets moved on after hiring Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey, Rodgers spent the next few months in rumors and signed with Pittsburgh eventually. Now, he's coming back to MetLife Stadium to face off against his old team.
Aaron Glenn era officially begins
Glenn returned to the team that drafted him this offseason after spending time as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator. Now, he has a head coaching gig with the Jets. He was a star as a corner in New York and has said everything right since taking over the team this offseason. If there is a guy who can turn around the franchise, it seems like it can be him. He really has said everything right, but will obviously be judged on the wins and the losses. That begins on Sunday.
Justin Fields also begins his stint in New York
Fields is just 26 years old and has a chance to breakout. He has the talent for it and now the opportunity is there for him in New York with the Jets. He spent the last season with the Steelers and will get to face off against his old team like Rodgers will. The 2025 season hinges on Fields and if he can take a step forward.
