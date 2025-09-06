Jets Country

What Insider Said About Jets-Aaron Rodgers Before Week 1

The New York Jets will face off against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers...

Patrick McAvoy

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets are going to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers and old quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday afternoon.

With the game approaching, there's been a lot of noise out there about the Jets and Rodgers. The last two years, Rodgers brought a lot of hope to the franchise, but also some disappointment. When Rodgers joined the Jets, there was hope that he was going to immediately take the team to another level. New York built the roster around Rodgers but his Achilles injury ended his first season before it could really take off. Last year, the Jets got Rodgers back but the season just didn't work out.

New York cleaned house this offseason and that included Rodgers. Now, he's with the Steelers. A lot has been made about the breakup, but The Athletic's Dianna Russini noted prior to the Week 1 showdown that she has heard that "there’s no sense of lingering bad blood" between New York and Rodgers.

The New York Jets will face off against their old friend on Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Aug 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the first quarter Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"The New York Jets on Sunday will face their former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who I’m told, has quietly had a phenomenal training camp for the Steelers," Russini said. "Rodgers, according to folks I’ve talked with in Pittsburgh, looks refreshed, healthy, and ready to roll.

"And while the Belichick-Patriots divorce remains messy, there’s no sense of lingering bad blood between Rodgers and the Jets; both sides believe the split was the right move. But if the future Hall of Famer walks back into MetLife Stadium and lights it up in Week 1, it will be hard for owner Woody Johnson and even Jets fans not to think, 'What could have been...'"

The Jets will welcome Rodgers back to town with a 1 p.m. ET kick-off on Sunday and then the two sides will go in a different direction. Rodgers made it sound like the 2025 season will be his last. The Jets can't say they didn't try with Rodgers. They landed a future Hall of Famer who wanted to come to town. The two sides tried to make it work, but now they will see each other on opposite sidelines.

More NFL: Jets Star Comments On Role For 2025 Season

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News