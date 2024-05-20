Does This New York Jets 2024 Record Prediction Make Sense?
The New York Jets are looking a "Super Bowl or Bust" season right in the eyes as they enter a highly anticipated 2024 NFL season.
Clearly the team is pushing all of their chips into the middle of the table on quarterback Aaron Rodgers who is returning from an Achilles rupture that left him sidelined for all but four healthy snaps. That's evidenced by the number of draft picks the Jets used to bolster thier offense around Rodgers in the recent NFL draft.
That leaves many of the national pundits wondering just what this New York squad is capable of after a tumultuous 2023 season that saw the franchise compile a 7-10 record while using four different starting quarterbacks.
According to a new prediction piece from Sports Illustrated's own Matt Verderame, the Jets are predicted to end the season with a 9-8 record, likely falling short of the playoffs.
"The Jets have expectations once again after adding linemen and receiver Mike Williams around Aaron Rodgers," writes Verderame. "And with a third-place schedule, New York will have an opportunity to get a few wins against opponents such as the Vikings, Broncos and Steelers. If the Jets are going to make a push for the AFC East crown, those have to be victories."
He predicts the eight losses will come from the Bills (twice), Dolphins, Patriots, Jaguars, 49ers and the Steelers.
In all honesty, a Rodgers-led Jets squad should split the season series with Buffalo and their is a high likelihood that New York takes both against the identity-less New England franchise.
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh matchup is a total toss-up.
That could leave the Jets with an 11-6 or even 12-5 record based on Sports Illustrated's recent prediction.
Of course, the games must be played, but the expectations and hopes are high surrounding this team entering the new season.