Jets, Cowboys Target Same Defensive Coordinator Candidate

The New York Jets need to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position this offseason now the first reports of interest are starting to pop up.

On Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Jets have requested to interview Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator/DB coach Daronte Jones. But they aren't the only ones. Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys are also interested in Jones.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Jets have requested to interview Vikings passing game coordinator/DB coach Daronte Jones for their defensive coordinator position," Schefter wrote. "Jones is also slated to interview with the Cowboys for their DC position as well."

The Jets need a new defensive coordinator

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jets notably became the first team in National Football League history to go an entire season without an interception. Overall, the Jets finished the season with just four takeaways. The next-closest team to the Jets was the Washington Commanders with 10. Overall, the Jets had four fumble recoveries and zero interceptions.

The Vikings finished 12th in the league in takeaways in 2025 with 21. The Vikings finished the season with 13 fumble recoveries and eight interceptions.

Jones has had various roles in the National Football League since 2016. He began his NFL coaching career as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Miami Dolphins. He joined the Cincinnati Bengals as a cornerbacks coach in 2018. His first run with the Vikings came in 2020 as the defensive backs coach. He exited the NFL in 2021 to be the defensive coordinator for LSU, before coming back to the league in 2022 with Minnesota as the defensive backs coach. He then was promoted to his current role with the franchise.

As of writing, the two teams that have been linked to Jones have been the Jets and the Cowboys. Interviews are starting to pop up around the league with the playoffs kicking off. It would be somewhat surprising if the Jets weren't linked to another candidate as well. Last year, the Jets interviewed a handful of candidates before landing on Aaron Glenn as the head coach. This is the first update, but not necessarily the last.

More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Sends Subtle Shot At Jets