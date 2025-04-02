Eagles-Jets Blockbuster Trade Idea Lands $57 Million Weapon For Justin Fields
The New York Jets may not be married to Justin Fields as their long-term starting quarterback, but they have to give him the best possible chance to succeed in 2025.
It's not going to be easy, because the Jets went 5-12 last season and did little to bolster their skill positions in free agency. Between the NFL Draft and potential trades, the Jets have to find more reliable pass-catchers for Fields to work with.
Garrett Wilson will be the number-one wideout, but thanks to the departure of Davante Adams, it's not clear who the second, third, or fourth options in the passing game will be. Plus, the Jets' top tight end, Tyler Conklin, to the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency.
Though the Jets don't necessarily need a star to replace Conklin, they definitely need someone capable of shouldering a decent-sized workload. How about someone with recent championship pedigree?
On Tuesday, CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin named the Jets as potential trade suitors for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who is entering the final season of a four-year, $57 million contract with the defending Super Bowl champs.
Goedert might not prefer to go from Super Bowl contender to full-on rebuild, but New Jersey is at least a stone's throw from his current setup in the Philly area, and the Jets have new management with Aaron Glenn now in charge.
"New York also sorely needs a No. 1 tight end after losing Tyler Conklin."
Goedert, 30, has never been a Pro Bowler, but he's been a reliable target for the Eagles over the past seven seasons. He has 4,085 yards and 24 touchdowns in 93 regular-season games to this point, with an impressive 73.3 percent catch rate.
If the cost to acquire Goedert is reasonable, which it should be, given his $11 million cap hit this season, the Jets have every incentive to explore the fit, as Fields has worked well with tight ends throughout his brief NFL career.
