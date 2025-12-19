Jets Could Get Rookie Playmaker Back For Week 17 Patriots Game

The New York Jets' offense is going to be undermanned heading into their Week 16 contest against the New Orleans Saints, but it sounds like there could be some firepower on the way afterward.

New York announced some bad news on Friday. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson will not be returning this season. He's currently on the Injured Reserve due to a knee injury and the team made it clear on Friday that he's done for the season, but will be ready to roll once the offseason programming kicks off.

On the bright side, Jets head coach Aaron Glenn made it sound like the team could have rookie tight end Mason Taylor back for the Week 17 showdown against the New England Patriots.

The Jets could get the playmaker back next week

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas (26) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

"I think that he'll be back next week," Glenn said. "Obviously, when you're talking about a neck you, you always think it's something you really have to look in on. He'll be just fine. He'll be just fine. There's a good chance he'll be back next week."

New York will hit the road on Sunday to take on the Saints. After that, the Jets will welcome the Patriots to MetLife Stadium looking to get some revenge after losing to their rivals in Week 11.

Taylor has been one of the biggest bright spots for the Jets' offense this season. Taylor has played in 13 games and has 44 catches for 369 yards and a touchdown. Taylor has looked the part of a No. 1 tight end that he was drafted to be in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.

As the draft was approaching, the two names linked to the Jets the most were Armand Membou and tight end Tyler Warren. New York rolled with Membou and Warren dropped to No. 14 with the Indianapolis Colts. Warren has been great this season with 63 catches for 718 yards and four touchdowns. But instead of just landing a high-end tight end, the Jets got someone who can help secure the offensive line for years as well as a No. 1 tight end. New York arguably made the right call.

