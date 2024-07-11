Emotional New York Jets Fans Plead with Aaron Rodgers on Golf Course
The Aaron Rodgers hype extends far beyond New York and New Jersey. That notion was glaringly evident on Wednesday in Lake Tahoe.
With Rodgers playing a practice round ahead of the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, spectators had the chance to get an up-close look at the New York Jets' starting quarterback.
NBC Sports Bay Area shared an 8-second video clip on the social media site now known as X, showing the four-time NFL MVP's encounter with a visibly emotional Jets' fan decked out in a green team cap and green No. 8 Rodgers jersey. Walking at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on Wednesday morning, Rodgers put his arm around the ardent supporter and offered a quick greeting while passing by.
"I just want a Super Bowl, Aaron. Please!" said the Jets' fan while seemingly fighting back tears.
The 40-year-old Rodgers appeared to offer a short, inaudible response as he smiled at the starstruck individual.
Another X post featured a video clip of Rodgers stopping for a photo with a toddler. The California-born quarterback squatted down to the young girl's height and exchanged smiles.
"I love Aaron Rodgers," said the girl following the photo op.
Rodgers has some heavy lifting ahead once training camp begins on July 23. He has the hopes of an entire organization and its suffering fan base on his shoulders.
The Jets have not qualified for the NFL Playoffs since 2010 and have not produced a winning record since 2015. That was supposed to change last year until Rodgers ruptured his Achilles four offensive snaps into the 2023 season opener.
The hope is that Rodgers can drastically improve one of the NFL's least-efficient offenses while New York's defense continues to thrive.
"If I don't do what I know I'm capable of doing, we're all probably gonna be out of here," said Rodgers at the start of OTAs Phase 3. "I like that kind of pressure though. It's a tough market to play in, it's not for everybody. I relish that opportunity. That's the way the NFL is. I'm not saying anything monumental. This is how it is every single year. You might not just say it, but as you get older in the League, if you don't perform, they're going to get rid of you, or bring in the next guy to take over."
Before trying to deliver a Super Bowl to the Jets, Rodgers will compete against 80+ sports and entertainment celebrities at the 54-hole American Century Championship. The Jets' QB1 was a Top 5 finisher in 2023. The tournament runs from July 12-14 and can be seen on Peacock and NBC.