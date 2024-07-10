Jets' Aaron Rodgers to Compete against NFL Legends in Lake Tahoe
New York Jets' future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be in action this week — on the golf course.
The 40-year-old Rodgers was amongst the early player commitments for the annual American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe. The celebrity golf tournament features a three-round competition that begins on Friday, July 12.
Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, has become a staple at the annual celebrity championship event, which uses a "Modified Stableford" scoring format. The decorated football field general is coming off his best showing in 19 years of competing at the American Century Championship. He earned 56 points to finish fifth overall in 2023.
Rodgers edged retired golf pro Annika Sorenstam by 1 point for his fifth-place final standing. Remarkably effective throughout the 54-hole weekend, the Jets' QB1 shot par or better on 74 percent of holes contested. NBA superstar Steph Curry won the individual title by totaling 75 points. American tennis veteran Mardy Fish tallied 73 points as the runner-up.
The multi-talented Rodgers was the highest finisher amongst all NFL-affiliated entrants last summer, beating out the likes of reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, John Elway and three-time ACC champion Tony Romo. Rodgers and Romo were amongst the early commitments for this year's tournament along with San Francisco 49ers' legends Steve Young and Jerry Rice. New Orleans Saints' quarterback Derek Carr was also one of the first to sign up.
More than 80 sports and entertainment celebrities are expected to compete at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. There will be practice rounds on Wednesday and Thursday. Peacock and NBC will combine to televise tournament play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The golf tournament will serve as another chapter in what has been an active offseason for Rodgers, who is coming back from the Achilles tear he suffered in New York's 2023 season opener.
The well-traveled signal caller made his annual pilgrimage to Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby and was photographed with U.S. Senator Rand Paul and Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams amongst other known personalities.
Rodgers participated in the Jets' voluntary OTAs practices this past spring before skipping out on mandatory June minicamp. He took an "unexcused absence" to reportedly make a pre-planned trip to Egypt.
A known UFC fan, Rodgers also attended two recent fight nights accompanied by Chicago Bears' tight end Marcedes Lewis.