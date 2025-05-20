Ex-Bills Touchdown Machine Fits What Jets Are Building
The New York Jets still could use a little more firepower in the wide receiver room and there's a familiar option out there right now who could fit the team's offseason strategy to this point.
New York has gotten significantly younger this offseason. Right now, there are only four players on the roster 30 years old or older after the team recently cut ties with veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein.
The Jets have prioritized youth throughout the first offseason with Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey leading the charge and if they want to add another receiver, one guy who could fit this mold is former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars playmaker Gabriel Davis.
He's out there on the open market now after the Jaguars recently cut ties with him. Jets fans are likely familiar with his name after he spent the first four years of his career with Buffalo. He neber had less than 549 receiving yards in Buffalo or fewer than six touchdowns. Davis had seven touchdowns in three of his four years in Buffalo and also topped 740 yards twice. His career-high in yards is 836 from the 2022 season.
In 2024, he only appeared in 10 games with the Jaguars and had 20 catches for 239 receiving yards. If the Jets want to add a buy-low playmaker with big upside, Davis could be that guy. He's recently turned 26 years old in April and likely wouldn't cost much after a tough year.