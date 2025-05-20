Jets Primed To Make Run At 6-Time Pro Bowler
The New York Jets still could use another veteran receiver and there's one guy out there who makes almost too much sense.
Six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen has been speculated about a lot when it comes to New York. He doesn't fit the mold of the Jets' offseason to this point age-wise, but he can still play. New York has prioritized getting the roster younger and there are just a few guys on the team in general over 30 years old. Allen is 33 years old, but he immediately would be the Jets' No. 2 receiver and would give Justin Fields a sure-handed option in short-yardage scenarios.
That's why there has been so much buzz about New York and Allen, although it's not coming from the team itself. The Jets have "moved in silence" this offseason, as new head coach Aaron Glenn has wanted, and their plans are under wraps.
There's still room for growth and NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie is the latest to link Allen to New York and mentioned the Jets as one of the top three landing spots for him along with the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.
"The wide receiver depth chart is lacking, however," Woodie said. "Garrett Wilson is the unquestioned top option, with three straight 1,000-yard seasons and seven touchdowns last year. It’s uninspiring around him, with Allen Lazard and Josh Reynolds the presumed starters next to him. Malachi Corley, a third-round pick in 2024, was practically unplayable last year. Though Arian Smith was a fourth-round pick just this year, he was arguably the most overdrafted player in the class and expectations should be kept to a minimum. Tyler Johnson is a decent fourth option, but Wilson really is the only exciting name on this depth chart.
"Gone are the days of Allen being a needle-moving addition, but he’d at least be on par with the likes of Lazard and offers a skillset this offense currently lacks. Unless Corley steps forward into a major role, the Jets don’t have an every-down slot weapon. Allen would be that, and he can still pick apart defenses with his route-running and intelligence."
