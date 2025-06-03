Ex-Jet Aaron Rodgers Days Away From Next 'Critical Date'
Aaron Rodgers' future is still very much up in the air.
Although the most likely option still seems to be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelrs in 2025, he hasn't signed a deal and offseason programs are in full swing right now. Pittsburgh has been hard at work in organized team activities but obviously has done so without Rodgers.
The former New York Jets star is a free agent. Will he play for Pittsburgh? Will he retire? When could we know?
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said the next "critical date" to watch out for when it comes to the Rodgers sweepstakes is June 10th when the Steelers begin mandatory minicamp.
"A reminder: The next critical date on the Aaron Rodgers/Steelers front is a week from Tuesday, when Pittsburgh opens its mandatory veteran minicamp," Breer said.
Mandatory minicamp will take place from June 10th through June 12th. There will be plenty of time left in the offseason even after minicamp passes. But, this will be the first moment in which the entire team is required to be in attendance. Rodgers obviousy isn't required to do anything because he isn't on a team.
But, mandatory minicamp is important because the team will be hard at work implementing changes and getting up to speed. If Rodgers is going to join the franchise, doing so ahead of minicamp would at least give him a chance to get in the building with the entire team and not fall behind.
