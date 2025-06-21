Ex-Jets Coach Addressed Shedeur Sanders Drama
One of the most talked about players this offseason in the National Football League is Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
He was a polarizing prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and fell significantly lower than the public perception expected. There were rumors he could go as high as the first few picks in the first round of the draft, but fell all the way to the fifth round.
Cleveland nabbed him and since then the chatter has been about whether he will make the roster or not. The Browns have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Sanders, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. Who knows what will happen, but he has been under a microscope.
The story of the week has been that the 23-year-old got a few speeding tickets. It happens and really who cares? But, it has been one of the biggest stories of the week. Opinions have been shared left and right. Former New York Jets head coach Eric Mangini is someone who weighed in on the young signal-caller, on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."
"I don’t love it from a fifth-round draft pick," Mangini said. "I don’t love that it’s happened multiple times...I do think this is the first time he’s away from his dad and there’s going to be some growing pains. Would I sell my stock on it like you are? No, because of a couple speeding tickets — especially in the light of the problems the Browns quarterback room had had to deal with legally in the last few years — this is nothing...
"This is, in fairness to Shedeur, the first time he’s been outside his dad’s overview, his dad’s house,” Mangini said. “I think he was his high school, then his college coach … This is like any kid who’s away from home for the first time. There’s going to be a couple hiccups here and there."