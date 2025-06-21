Jets Rookie Already Has Hints Of Future Star
The New York Jets have had some issues with the offensive line over the last few years but it seems like they have a potential solution.
New York used the No. 7 pick in the 2025 National Football League Draft to take offensive tackle Armand Membou out of Missouri. Membou already has turned heads throughout camp. 24-year-old center Joe Tippmann opened up about him and said he already has been "surprised" by Membou's performance, as shared by team reporter Eric Allen.
"Membou's been somebody who's really surprised," Tippmann said. "Just being a rookie, coming in being as strong, as physical, as fast as he is and along with the learning that I didn't expect him to have. He's come along really well."
He isn't the only one who has been impressed by Membou. Head coach Aaron Glenn also said that Membou has been "outstanding."
"Membou's doing outstanding," Glenn said as trancribed by Allen. "He's working his butt off. He's learning every day, too."
If Membou can develop into the star that New York hopes he can, the offensive line could be set for years to come. New York took Olu Fashanu last year in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Membou and Fashanu bookending the offensive line with Alijah Vera-Tucker, Tippmann or Josh Myers, and John Simpson in between them has the makings of a much-improved line. The Jets are going to be a run-heavy team and adding Membou is just what they needed.