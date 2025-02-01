Ex-Jets Draft Bust Predicting To Land 3-Year, $120 Million Deal
How things have changed.
The New York Jets selected quarterback Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 National Football League Draft. Darnold showed some flashes with the Jets, but things didn't work out. He spent just three years in New York before being traded to the Carolina Panthers in 2021.
Over the last few years, his role fluctuated between backup and starter and he spent time with the Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He joined the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2024 season and clearly everything changed.
With expected starter JJ McCarthy out for the season, the Vikings turned to Darnold and he had a phenomenal season. The 27-year-old logged 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdown passes, and led the team to a 14-3 record.
Now, Darnold is going to head to free agency and certainly get paid well. ESPN's Dan Graziano predicted that his next deal could be worth in the neighborhood of $120 million over three years.
"The Vikings have talked about bringing Darnold back, even with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy waiting in the wings to take over as the long-term starter at some point," Graziano said. "(McCarthy first has to recover from his season-ending knee injury.) They could franchise-tag him (roughly $40 million) with the intent of keeping him or possibly trading him, but odds are the market is going to offer Darnold more than Minnesota can afford...
"Prediction: Three years, $120 million, $75 million guaranteed -- which would tie for 15th among quarterbacks in average annual value."
Although things didn't work out in New York, if Darnold could land a deal like that, it would be well-earned after a great year.
