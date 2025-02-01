Jets Country

Jets Expected To Poach Lions Coach After Rams Coach Shut NY Down

The Jets still have some tough decisions to make

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Detroit Lions helmet during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The New York Jets already have filled the defensive coordinator spot and it sounds like the offensive coordinator role could be filled soon as well.

New York has been extremely busy. The Jets went out and landed Aaron Glenn to be the team's head coach and Darren Mougey to be the team's general manager. Since then, New York landed former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks to be the team's defensive coordinator.

The open offensive coordinator role has led to a lot of chatter. SNY's Connor Hughes reported on Friday that the "expectation" is that the Jets will poach Detroit Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for the role after being shut down by Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and pass game coordinator Nick Caley.

"Sources: The Jets made a run at adding Nick Caley as offensive coordinator — their top option," Hughes said. "He let it be known he did not have interest in the job. The expectation is that Tanner Engstrand will be named OC, per sources. Remember on Caley: He works with Mike LaFleur. LaFleur was fired by the Jets after his offenses struggled with Zach Wilson.

"The Jets have questions at quarterback entering 2025 — If not Aaron Rodgers, then who? What’s the long-term answer? Jets were not the only team targeting Caley. He will have other options.

Bringing Engstrand into the fold certainly could be a fun idea. Jared Goff had a career year with 4,629 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this year. Adding someone who helped construct that offense only could help the Jets.

