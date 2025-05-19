Jets Country

Ex-Jets General Manager Returns To Eagles In New Role

Joe Douglas is back with the Eagles.

Zach Pressnell

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas speaks at a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has been hired by the Philadelphia Eagles to work in a senior scouting role. Douglas worked with the Eagles as the vice president of player personnel from 2016 to 2019 before he departed to become the general manager of the Jets.

Douglas was hired by the Jets ahead of the 2019 season. He proceeded to drive New York straight into the ground before running Sam Darnold out of town. The Jets would go 9-23 under Douglas during his first two years with the team before they opted to draft quarterback Zach Wilson at the top of the first round in 2021.

This proved to be one of the worst draft selections of Douglas' tenure with New York. Wilson never showed much promise in the NFL and he's since been delegated to a backup role in the NFL while the quarterback Douglas passed on in that draft, Justin Fields, was signed in the offseason to be the team's new franchise quarterback.

Douglas would proceed to post four more losing seasons with the Jets, including one with Aaron Rodgers at the helm, before he was fired this offseason. All in all, Douglas went 32-68 as the general manager of the Jets.

But, credit where credit's due, Douglas did orchestrate the excellent 2022 draft class that included Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson, and Breece Hall. All four are still contributors to the Jets at this point.

Now, Douglas will return to the team that he seemed to excel with: the Eagles.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels.

