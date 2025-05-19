Promising Young Star Named Jets' 'Best Kept Secret'
The New York Jets have a good mix of talent on their team. Players like Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson steal the spotlight following the departure of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.
But there are some talented Jets players who are flying under the radar. And some of them seem ready to breakout in 2025.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder recently called Jets offensive lineman Joe Tippmann the team's best-kept secret heading into the 2025 season, and he might be spot on.
"To be fair, Tippmann made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2023," Holder wrote. "However, he’s yet to earn a Pro Bowl or All-Pro bid despite finishing the regular season ranking ninth among centers with a 73.4 PFF grade last year. In 2025, the former second-round pick projects to anchor the Jets’ offensive line and could earn some more recognition."
Tippmann has been solid for the Jets so far, but he's going to be the anchor of the offensive line going forward. New York isn't going to have a pair of veteran offensive tackles like Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses. Instead, they're going to have two young guys with a lot of talent.
The offensive line and run game, which is going to be huge with Fields at the helm, is going to run through Tippmann. Not many are going to notice, but the success of the ground game relies on the young center and he's seemingly ready for the job.
