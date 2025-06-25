Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Had Strained Relationship With Receiver: Report
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a strained relationship with star wide receiver Garrett Wilson, according to a new report.
The duo was never fully in sync in 2024, new revelations from The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt reveal, with their discord becoming public by December when both aired grievances through subtle jabs in press conferences.
“By the end of last season, Wilson and Rodgers weren’t exactly the best of friends," Rosenblatt wrote.
"A relationship that started with promise ended with each taking subtle shots at each other in press conferences. Privately, Rodgers complained about Wilson’s tendency to freelance on routes, and there was frustration from Wilson — and others — about how Rodgers was funneling targets to Davante Adams, shying away from running the ball and ignoring Wilson in the red zone."
Based on Rosenblatt's report, it sounds like Rodgers's favoritism toward Adams frustrated Wilson, a dynamic playmaker who has emerged as one of the NFL’s premier young receivers.
The Rodgers-Wilson misalignment likely contributed to the Jets’ offensive inconsistencies, which saw them average just 19.9 points per game.
The lack of cohesion between the quarterback and his top receiver, combined with a troubling run game, left the Jets struggling to establish an offensive identity. The Jets finished the season with a disappointing 5-12 record, and the rest is history concerning Rodgers.
Rodgers and Wilson probably won't be exchanging warm pleasantries when the Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers meet in Week 1 of the 2025 season.
