Steelers Writer Predicts Jets' Justin Fields Will Fail Miserably
New York Jets fans are excited to see Justin Fields excel in 2025.
But what if he doesn’t?
When GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn moved on from Aaron Rodgers in February out of preference for Fields, it was a decision resting on the premise that Fields would fulfill his immense potential in New York and cement himself as the Jets’ QB1 for years to come.
Given Fields’s mixed bag of performances as an NFL starter, it’s not a surprise that many people disagree with Mougey and Glenn.
But few Fields doubters have gone as far as Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly, who recently made a bold prediction concerning Fields.
“I think he’s a one-and-done (player) in New York,” Kaboly said while appearing as a guest on 93.7 The Fan.
“I don’t think he will be the guy.”
Kaboly poured on the criticism by asserting that Fields should have had worse numbers in 2024 and that he’s an inferior quarterback to Mason Rudolph.
“He probably should have had about six fumbles … four more picks,” Kaboly said. “Easy, (Rudolph is) better than Justin.”
Kaboly’s take is sure to turn some heads in New York just as often as it produces laughter.
In a brilliant scheduling move by the National Football League, Fields and the Jets will host the Steelers in Week 1. Fields will have an immediate opportunity to silence Kaboly and other doubters, at least for the moment.
The big question is, will Rodgers be under center for Pittsburgh during the matchup, or will it be Rudolph?
The Steelers still have quarterback questions to answer between now and then.
The Jets, for better or worse, are no longer asking those same questions.
