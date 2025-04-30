Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Link Up With Contender
The New York Jets really couldn’t have made a better decision.
New York moved on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers pretty quickly this offseason after the Super Bowl passed on by. The Jets opted against keeping Rodgers and now his future is up in the air. Will he join a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers or will he hang up his cleats and retire?
The reason why the Jets have looked good in their decision is that they quickly were able to pivot. The Jets signed Justin Fields and already have been able to build the team around him in order to maximize his strengths. Rodgers is still a very talented player, but it's still up in the air if he will play in 2025. That may not have been the case if the Jets opted to bring him back, but there would've been more question marks still.
The big question right now really is whether or not he will play. Everyone seemingly has tried to weigh in and The 33rd Team's Ian Valentino predicted he will do so for the Steelers.
"Aaron Rodgers, QB: Pittsburgh Steelers," Valentino said. "The Pittsburgh Steelers were heavily linked to quarterbacks throughout the 2025 NFL Draft, but the three days came and went with only one addition in the sixth round: Will Howard. Howard may very well beat out Mason Rudolph for the starting job, but Aaron Rodgers is a better option. It's impossible to separate some of Rodgers's personality issues from his on-field capabilities. Still, Pittsburgh's situation is desperate enough to give the 41-year-old a try. Rodgers is no longer a high-end starter in consistent playmaking, but he was better than Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were in 2024.
"Considering Pittsburgh's investments in DK Metcalf and a rebuilt offensive line, the team should be confident they can get even more out of Rodgers in 2025. Plenty of positives remain in Rodgers' game, including reliable accuracy and decision-making. His explosive throw rate dropped significantly after his Achilles tear, and he's not nearly as mobile as he was many moons ago, but the Steelers can be a feared playoff team with Rodgers at the helm."
This isn’t too shocking. Pittsburgh has been linked to the future Hall of Famer a lot this offseason to the point. If he is going to play, there doesn't seem to be another option.
More NFL: Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With Surprising Quarterback