Jets Predicted To Cut Ties With Surprising Quarterback
The New York Jets are gonna look completely different at quarterback in 2025.
New York made that decision pretty obvious in February as it opted to move on from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Shortly after free agency opened up, the Jets signed former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields. By now, you know this. The Jets are going from a quarterback over 40 years old to someone who is 26 years old with a lot of years left at the NFL level.
At this point, we know who the Jets’ starting quarterback will be in 2025 barring an injury. That doesn’t mean there aren’t other decisions to be made. For example, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt predicted that the Jets will move on from Jordan Travis this offseason.
"In: Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor," Rosenblatt said. "Out: Jordan Travis, Adrian Martinez, Brady Cook (UDFA). The Jets have been cagey when asked about Travis, the 2024 fifth-round pick who missed his entire rookie year while recovering from a leg injury suffered in his final game at Florida State. Travis didn’t practice with the team or participate in any on-field activities outside of rehabbing off to the side with trainers occasionally. The Jets refusal to even comment on his health status isn’t a great sign — the previous staff said Travis suffered a setback last year, and his agent claimed to ESPN that was because the team tried rushing him back.
"In any event, even if he is cleared there’s no guarantee Travis will be the same player he was pre-injury — his roster spot is far from guaranteed. Cook is intriguing competition for the third quarterback too; he was one of the better athletes at the position in this class, running a 4.59-second 40-yard dash with a 37-inch vertical and 10 foot, 8-inch broad jump at the combine."
Travis with a star in college before suffering a devastating injury. Last year, he wasn’t able to see any action, still due to the injury.
New York didn’t draft a Quarterback. So, that should be a good sign in favor of him. But there are a few months left to go until the 2025 season gets here so there’s really no way to know at this point.