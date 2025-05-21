Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Make Decision On Joining Steelers Soon
Former New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has once again hijacked the NFL offseason news cycle.
Nearly every starting-caliber quarterback has a well-devised plan for the upcoming season, and then there's Rodgers, who hasn't publicly declared whether or not he plans to continue playing. Still, the Pittsburgh Steelers have patiently waited him out.
It's a familiar cycle for the Jets, who stood pat while Rodgers debated coming to them in a trade two years ago. But now, they're waiting to find out whether the 42-year-old former Most Valuable Player will oppose them at MetLife Stadium in Week 1
On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski registered a prediction: Rodgers will join the Steelers after all, and he'll do it soon.
"The longest courtship of the offseason may be coming to an end soon. The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their quarterback for the 2025 season in place by the end of the week, if not sooner," Sobleski wrote.
"Really, the big remaining question is when Rodgers will make his decision official. Something is expected in the near future. Even if the 41-year-old veteran waits until just before the start of the mandatory minicamp, as (Ian) O'Connor intimated might happen, the Steelers open business on June 10. Presumably, this entire situation should be settled in the next three weeks."
O'Connor, who Sobleski invokes above, is Rodgers' biographer. Earlier this week, the former went on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh and said he believes the QB has already informed the Steelers he intends to sign there.
It would be the spiciest of environments in North Jersey if Rodgers is on the Steelers sideline to oppose the Jets to kick off the Aaron Glenn era.
