Aaron Rodgers Tied To 'Ideal Landing Spot' With Jets' AFC Rival By ESPN Writer
With each passing day, Aaron Rodgers' uncertain future becomes a slightly bigger storyline. And one gets the feeling Rodgers likes things that way.
After two years with the New York Jets, Rodgers was officially cut loose in March. He's a free agent heading into his age-42 season, and he can't seem to decide whether or not to hang up his cleats or give it one last go.
Signing Rodgers doesn't just come with football concerns. He's a full-on media circus at this point in his career, from his frequent appearances on the Pat McAfee Show, where he frequently spews conspiracy theories, to potentially deciding to drop out of the sport if a spot ever opens up on a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. presidential ticket.
However, there's one team that has seemed all along like it would be willing to take a shot on Rodgers if it means going deeper than the first round of the playoffs for once, and it's the Pittsburgh Steelers.
On Monday, ESPN's Matt Bowen called the Steelers the "ideal landing spot" for Rodgers and reiterated the notion that if the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player plays this season, it's going to be in Pittsburgh.
"All signs are pointing at Rodgers heading to Pittsburgh, where he will have a strong run game foundation under coordinator Arthur Smith and a play-action system that can keep the pocket firm," Bowen wrote.
"The quick game will play a role here, too, given Rodgers' accelerated release time and field vision. And his No. 1 option would be newly acquired receiver DK Metcalf, who thrives at creating explosive plays."
Pittsburgh let go of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, their two primary starters last season, leaving them with veteran Mason Rudolph at the top of the depth chart. Wilson signed with the New York Giants, while Fields is Rodgers' heir apparent with the Jets.
If Rodgers does sign with the Steelers, his first game will be... on the road against the Jets on Sept. 7. The NFL schedule-makers sure seem to agree that there's a good chance Pittsburgh lures him in.
