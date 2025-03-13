Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has Offer From AFC Contender
The National Football League is in a holding pattern right now as Aaron Rodgers contemplates his next move.
The former New York Jets quarterback has been tied to a few teams but hasn't officially announced if he's going to play in 2025. It seems like the likely outcome at this point with at least two and maybe even three teams having interest in him, but he could always surprise us.
Over the last few weeks, the New York Giants seemed like the most likely option for Rodgers. After Justin Fields reportedly agreed to sign with the Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers got a lot of buzz. The Minnesota Vikings even have been mentioned as a fit for Rodgers after losing Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones, but they seem like the most unlikely option of the three due to the fact that they have young signal-caller J.J. McCarthy. Retirement also can't be fully ruled out.
At the very least, the Giants and the Steelers have been heavily tied to him and Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared that Pittsburgh has made an offer to Rodgers.
"Apparently, the delay in the Aaron Rodgers discussion with the Steelers is not about money," Dulac said. "The offer has been made. It's about Rodgers taking his good ol' time about making a decision."
Rodgers' decision will have a big impact on the league once he makes one. Both the Giants and Steelers have been linked to Russell Wilson, who seems like a backup option for whoever doesn't get Rodgers (if he plays).
The Cleveland Browns also are going to meet with Wilson so that's another team to keep in mind at least when it comes to available, veteran quarterbacks. What about Kirk Cousins who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons? What about other veterans like Jameis Winston?
We should start to see movement after Rodgers makes his decision.
