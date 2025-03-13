Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers ‘Intrigued’ By Joining 14-Win Contender
Aaron Rodgers is no longer a member of the New York Jets.
New York announced that it was moving on from Rodgers a while ago and the new NFL league year began on Wednesday. Rodgers was released by New York and he has been linked to a few teams over the last few days.
The New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers have looked like the most discussed options for him, but The Athletic’s Dianna Russini shared that he is “intrigued” by the Minnesota Vikings and there is at least a possibility of a move.
"Vikings decision-makers are still evaluating their options at quarterback, including the possibility of signing Aaron Rodgers," Russini shared. "The four-time MVP is intrigued by the idea of playing in Minnesota. For now, it’s a waiting game, sources tell Mike Silver and me."
The National Football League is waiting on Rodgers’ decision. Could he join the Giants? What about the Steelers? What about a shocking move to Minnesota? What about retirement?
Rodgers is hard to predict so realistically anything could happen. Until we hear directly from him, there’s no way to full predict. For most of the day on Tuesday, reports seemed to hint that the Steelers were the most likely option for Rodgers, but anything can happen.
We are now on Day 4 of free agency in the NFL and Rodgers obviously is the biggest name available. His time in New York is over, but it's still going to be interesting to see where he lands.
