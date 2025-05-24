Ex-Jets QB Aaron Rodgers Shut Down One Destination
With Aaron Rodgers remaining available in free agency, it has led many to speculate about what his next team could be.
The vast majority of the rumors have been about the Pittsburgh Steelers, but another team that was speculated as a fit is the New Orleans Saints. This was because Derek Carr surprisingly announced his retirement from the National Football League. Neither the Saints, not Rodgers, showed any indication of having interest in a partnership.
There was speculation among National Football League writers, analysts, and pundits about the possibility of a fit, though. Rodgers was asked point-blank on Friday in a question-and-answer if he would be interested in signing with the Saints and made it clear that he is not.
"No," Rodgers said. "That's the answer. No. I've played there a couple of times but no. The answer is no. I'm too old, I don't want to live in Louisiana. Sorry."
There you have it. Rodgers has been linked to the Steelers and they really do seem like the only other option outside of retirement. New Orleans has a hole in the quartertback room with Carr gone, but Rodgers isn't an option.
The former Jets quarterback likely has been the most talked-about player in the league this offseason. He hasn't said too much himself, but he did make it clear that he isn't interested in the Saints in one of his few public appearances of the offseason. What's next for him?