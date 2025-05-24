Ex-Jets Star Calls Out Eagles' Saquon Barkley
One former member of the New York Jets recently spoke out about comments made by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.
Barkley joined his teammates, Cooper DeJean and Reed Blankenship, recently on the "Exciting Mics" podcast and said that he thinks the 2024 Eagles team was one of the top five teams in the history of the National Football League.
Former Jets Pro Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson seemingly took exception to the comment and strongly disagreed on FOX Sports' "Speak."
"In all honesty, buddy, nah not quite," Johnson said. "I understand that they won the Super Bowl and that he 2,000 yards and was getting ready to break the record and all sorts of things and they sat him down. But, no. They're not one of the top five teams in the history of the National Football League. The Miami Dolphins, they were undefeated. Right, so you clearly have to say that they're No. 1 in the history of the league because they're the only one to go wire-to-wire and do it all.
"But, then when you start breaking down the 1985 (Chicago Bears), the Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s. Then you come into this era when I was playing and you start looking at the Baltimore Ravens, the Dallas Cowboys, and the San Francisco 49ers. Lord please. Don't tell me about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Saquon Barkley had seven yards against our defense. I'm just going to keep it a buck. Saquon Barkley would've had a rough day and I love him as a running back against that defense with Derrick Brooks and company...I get it, I understand you feel good about your team, but when you start breaking it down historically, they're not there yet."
