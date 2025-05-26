Ex-Jets QB Among 'Most Dangerous' Moves Of 2025
There have been plenty of former members of the New York Jets on the move this offseason.
One of the more surprising moves of the offseason surely was former Jets quarterback Geno Smith being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Las Vegas Raiders. The move came out of pretty much nowhere and now Smith calls Las Vegas home and fellow former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is now in Seattle.
It's been an interesting offseason overall so far with plenty of moves across the league and Smith's addition in Las Vegas was called one of the "most dangerous" moves of the offseason by Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.
"Ironically, the NFL team residing in Las Vegas was left out in the cold last year," Sobleski said. 'The Raiders weren't able to acquire a legitimate starting quarterback over the previous calendar year and decided that was going to happen again this offseason. Instead of dipping the organization's proverbial toe into this year's pool of quarterback talent, the Raiders quickly made a move to secure the service of veteran Geno Smith, where he'll reunite with former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll.
"'I really feel so fortunate that we were able to get that [trade] done—(general manager) John Spytek got it done for us—because of all that he brings," Carroll told reporters. "To me, he’s been emblematic of what a leader should be by his habits and by the way he brings himself every day. He’s the first guy out here. He’s the last guy to leave. It’s really important to him that he stands for what leadership is all about. And he’s a good football player, too, he’s looked great in practice so far.'"
