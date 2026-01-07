Jets Predicted To Land Star QB Prospect To Replace Justin Fields

The New York Jets took a risk on Justin Fields last offseason, and it didn't pay off this season.

Fields was brought in with the thought that he could develop into the team's franchise quarterback. Fields quickly proved that it wouldn't be the case, as he struggled for a bulk of the year before being benched down the stretch.

As a result, the Jets are going to need to find a new quarterback to take over their franchise. There are solid options in free agency and on the trade block, but the Jets will likely find their answer in the NFL Draft.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently predicted the Jets would solve their quarterback issue by landing Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Dante Moore is the clear answer to replace Justin Fields in New York

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore works out as the Oregon Ducks practice on Jan. 5, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the Peach Bowl. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Although the Jets don't have the best track record when it comes to their recent QB selections in the top-five—Zach Wilson, their choice at No. 2 in 2021, and Sam Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, each lasted three miserable seasons in the Big Apple before moving on—they would be foolish to punt on a chance to nab Dante Moore when they get on the clock," Kay wrote. "Moore has been a revelation for Oregon.

"Since taking over as the starter this season, the redshirt sophomore signal-caller has gone on to lead the Ducks to a 13-1 record and appearance in the CFP semifinals. In that span, he has tallied 3,280 passing yards and 28 touchdowns while completing nearly 73 percent of his throws."

Moore is a very talented signal caller for Oregon. He hasn't officially declared for the NFL Draft, but with the idea that he could be selected in the top three picks of the draft, it would be a no-brainer to declare once Oregon's season ends.

Moore has a chance to play his way to the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, which would throw a wrench in this idea, but as things currently sit, he would be the ideal pick for the Jets at No. 2.

The young signal caller is excellent with his arm, and he can make enough plays with his legs to make do. The Jets would be fortunate to land him in the upcoming draft.

More NFL: Jets Could Lose $9 Million Star To Vikings In Free Agency