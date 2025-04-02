Ex-Jets Star Aaron Rodgers Predicted To Make Big-Time Decision
If Aaron Rodgers wants to continue his career, there's one clear landing spot for him at this point.
He was linked to a few teams after the New York Jets opted to move on from him including the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings. New York has since signed two quarterbacks and the Vikings have publicly said they want to stick with JJ McCarthy as the team's starting quarterback. They didn't fully rule out circling back to Rodgers, but at this moment the clear top landing spot for him is the Pittsburgh Steelers.
He visited the Steelers, recently held a throwing session with Pittsburgh receiver DK Metcalf, and frankly they seem like the only option aside from retirement.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon made a list predicting landing spots for the top remaining free agents and unsurprisingly mentioned Pittsburgh for Rodgers.
"Why he’s one of the best available: Reputation and legacy, nothing more," Gagnon said. "Rodgers wouldn’t make this list based on what he’s done since the start of 2022, but he still deserves credit and some benefit of the doubt for what he did before that. Why he’s still available: After he was unable to deliver in a two-year run with the Jets that was plagued by a major injury and mediocre play, New York released Rodgers in February. Since then, his limited market has moved slowly.
"Where he could land: All signs point to Pittsburgh, as the potentially competitive Steelers have lost Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and lack the draft capital to make a move in that realm. It appears the two sides will make this happen, but you never know with an enigmatic character like Rodgers."
A decision hasn't been announced, but it seems like this one is pretty obvious at this point.