Jets Predicted To Add Star After 'Meteoric Rise'
The New York Jets have a big decision to make in a few weeks.
The National Football League Draft obviously is coming up. For weeks you've probably heard about all of the prospects that could end up being on the Jets' radar. New York has the No. 7 pick in the draft and therefore it's exciting to think about which big-name player could soon be on their way to town.
New mock drafts pop up every day, but the ones to really pay attention to come from the league's top analysts. One of those came out on Wednesday. ESPN's Field Yates shared his latest two-round mock draft and predicted that the Jets will end up bolstering the offensive line with Armand Membou out of Missouri after his "meteoric rise."
"No. 7. New York Jets - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri," Yates said. "The free agent signing of Justin Fields means the Jets have a quarterback solution for at least 2025. But the loss of Morgan Moses in free agency means a hole at right tackle. New York already had pass-protection issues, finishing 23rd in pass block win rate last season (57.1 percent).
"Membou had a meteoric rise in 2024, as the 20-year-old dominated in the SEC with tenacity, elite movement skills and pass protection proficiency. He can be a tone-setter up front, joining Olu Fashanu to give New York a pair of talented young OTs."
Membou has been floated as a fit on numerous occasions already and it's not hard to see why. The Jets' offensive line wasn't great last year and Membou would immediately help fix it. The Jets likely are going to try to run the ball more in 2025. Justin Fields is a duel-threat guy and the team still has three strong running backs. Bolstering the line almost makes too much sense.