Ex-Jets Star Called ‘Fallback Option’ For Surprising NFC Contender
Aaron Rodgers is still available on the open market and with each day that passes there is even more chatter about where he ultimately will go.
It seems like his most likely landing spot is the Pittsburgh Steelers. A move makes too much sense and every sign is pointing to it.
While this is the case, the former New York Jets star still was still called a potential “fallback” option for the Minnesota Vikings, as shared by The Athletic’s Mike Sando.
"The team’s handling of its quarterback situation also invited speculation, with execs suggesting Minnesota’s interest in Aaron Rodgers reflected uncertainty regarding J.J. McCarthy’s readiness to lead the team," Sando said. "Rodgers, who turns 42 in December, now stands as a potential fallback option later in the offseason, amid expectations he’ll sign with Pittsburgh instead.
"'You cannot build a team with old players, especially old players who have been cut because they were hurt,' the first exec said."
Minnesota was heavily tied to Rodgers at one point but has made it clear JJ McCarthy is its guy. Teams will begin offseason programs next week so if Rodgers remains available and something shocking happens maybe then things could change.
That doesn’t seem likely, though. If Rodgers is going to play in 2025 the most likely option right now seems to be the Steelers. The Vikings would be interesting, but it doesn’t sound like it’s going to happen. Minnesota would've likely presented Rodgers with the best chance of winning in 2025, but it clearly is going in a different direction.
