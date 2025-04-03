Ex-Superstar Predicts Jets To Land Franchise Cornerstone
The talk of the National Football League offseason at this point each year surely is the National Football League Draft.
We are three weeks exactly from the first day of the draft. On that day, the New York Jets will add some big-name talent with the No. 7 pick unless they make a trade. It's not great having a five-win season by any means, but the Jets will have an opportunity to make a high pick now because of it.
Who could they end up adding, though?
Former three-time Pro Bowler and current NFL.com analyst Maurice Jones-Drew predicted the Jets will land two-way star Travis Hunter.
"No. 7 New York Jets - Travis Hunters, Colorado, CB/WR," Jones-Drew said. "I'm guessing the Jets would be thrilled -- and very surprised -- to see the Heisman Trophy winner available here. Hunter is a generational talent with the ability to play on both sides of the ball for a team that has plenty of room for improvement at both cornerback and receiver."
This doesn't seem very likely right now, but it would be great. It seems more likely that either the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, or New England Patriots will end up snatching him at some point between the No. 2 and No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft.
If he slides, this would be a near-perfect pick. The Jets would land a cornerback to play opposite Sauce Gardner as well as a receiver to pair with Garrett Wilson. He's dynamic at both positions. It will be interesting to see if an NFL team lets him play on both sides of the ball, but either way he's a talented guy. It doesn't seem likely at this point, but who knows what will happen?