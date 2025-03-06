Jets Country

Ex-Jets Star Davante Adams Projected To Land With NFC West Team After Release

A new home on Adams' preferred coast?

Jackson Roberts

New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after getting on the scoreboard first with a first quarter touchdown, Sunday, December 22, 2024, in East Rutherford.
New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after getting on the scoreboard first with a first quarter touchdown, Sunday, December 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the New York Jets prepare for the start of free agency, they've already made the decision to kick wide receiver Davante Adams to the curb.

It's been less than five months since the Jets acquired Adams via trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. But a lot has transpired since then--namely, head coaching and general manager changes and the coinciding decision to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, had two years left on a five-year, $140 million extension, and cutting him saved the Jets $29.9 million in future cap space. But the 32-year-old put up over 1,000 yards in a 14-game sample this season and can still be a very productive player elsewhere.

The question then becomes where Adams will end up taking his talents now that he's a free man. One NFL writer believes he'll follow his preference to return to the west coast and land with another veteran Super Bowl champion quarterback.

On Thursday, Mike Jones of The Athletic predicted Adams would sign with the Los Angeles Rams, who are in the process of trying to find a trade partner for their own expensive former All-Pro wideout, Cooper Kupp.

"With the Rams working to trade Cooper Kupp, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford will need another target to pair with Puka Nacua," Jones wrote.

"Adams is now available after the Jets released him on Tuesday. The six-time Pro Bowl wideout still has plenty left in the tank, and McVay boasts the creativity needed to maximize Adams’ skill set."

Adams is a California native, and hasn't played for a team in his home state since college at Fresno State. That, plus the opportunity to work with Stafford, who looks to still be playing at a high level at age 37, could be enought to sway the wideout.

The Jets will be happy to close the book on the Adams-Rodgers tenure in New York, which resulted in far more jokes made at the team's expense than wins or touchdowns. But the longtime superstar could still have another chapter to write in an excellent NFL career.

Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

