Jets Projected To Land Superstar Safety For $80 Million In Free Agency Simulation
NFL free agency will officially begin a week from Wednesday, but that didn't stop a group of NFL insiders from simulating the action a bit early. New York Jets fans may be intrigued by the results.
Coming off a 5-12 season, the Jets will have roughly $51 million in cap space to work with. Their most obvious vacancy is at quarterback after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, but there are plenty of weak spots on the roster to spread that money around.
Perhaps the Jets will follow through on one beat reporter's prognostication and lock up the consensus top free safety on the market.
ESPN simulated free agency on Wednesday by having their team reporters pitch contracts for specific free agents. Jets reporter Rich Cimini placed a successful four-year, $80 million bid on Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
"The Jets are desperate. Their top four safeties -- none of whom are star quality -- are pending free agents," Cimini wrote. "Holland is young enough (he turned 25 on Monday) to be a foundational player for this new regime."
Dan Graziano, who served as the deciding vote on all of the site's simulations, chose the Jets' offer over a hypothetical four-year, $64 million deal from the Indianapolis Colts.
"Honestly, these offers weren't close," Graziano wrote. "I really expected more teams to be interested, but if this is what I'm choosing between, it's not difficult. The Jets are offering $4 million more per year and $12 million more in guarantees."
Holland has 301 total tackles, five interceptions, five sacks, and five forced fumbles so far in his four-year career. Jets fans will likely remember the young speedster mainly for his 99-yard Hail Mary interception return for a touchdown against New York during the 2023 season.
However, if the Jets can convince Holland to switch colors within the AFC East, he could be remembered much more fondly in franchise lore a few years down the road.
