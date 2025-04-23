Ex-Jets Star Describes 'Dysfunctional' New York Stint
The New York Jets clearly were all in on the 2024 National Football League season.
It didn't lead to a ton of wins, but the Jets' front office clearly did everything it could to infuse the roster with high-end veteran talent. For example, the Jets acquired Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles and then eventually acquired superstar receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Things didn't work out and the team finished with a 5-12 record and have made a wide range of moves this offseason starting with the hiring of Aaron Glenn as head coach and Darren Mougey as general manager.
It was an odd season to say the least, and now Adams isn't a part of the franchise any longer. Him and the Jets went in a different direction and now he's a member of the Los Angeles Rams. He joined The Athletic's Michael Silver for an interview and noted how his stints with the Jets and Raiders were "dysfunctional."
"In the wake of dismal experiences with the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets, Adams was hell-bent on joining a stable organization accustomed to success — and affirming that he’s not a catalyst for toxicity," Silver said.
“Well, first I’ve got to make sure it’s not me," Adams said to Silver. "So, we’re going to get over there and see. If it gets dysfunctional, it means that I was the one making those organizations dysfunctional."
While speaking about his time in New York, Adams also said he thought the season would've been better overall if he could've arrived sooner.
"The leader in me likes to think that if I was there earlier, I could have had a bigger impact and maybe changed some things — just the morale of the team, getting guys used to winning and that different type of culture, just kind of shifting that a little bit earlier. But getting there Oct. 15th is not an ideal time to make too many changes."
He's probably not wrong about that. It was a tough year but now both sides have moved on.
