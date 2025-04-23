Jets Named ‘Wild Card’ For Most Polarizing Prospect
There are plenty of polarizing prospects in this year’s National Football League Draft class but there arguably isn’t a bigger one than Shedeur Sander.
The Colorado star has a chance to go as high as the top three picks in the NFL Draft or as low as the second round. He’s the most difficult player to grade in this class due to the wide-ranging rankings on him to this point.
There’s been a lot of buzz about where he could go and one team that seems unlikely to land a quarterback is the New York Jets. While this is the case, ESPN’s Ben Solak had New York as one of his “wild cards” for Sanders.
"When the (Atlanta Falcons) took (Michael Penix Jr.) last year, all team-QB pairings in Round 1 became possible. The (Las Vegas Raiders), (Seattle Seahawks), Jets, and (Miami Dolphins) are all extremely unlikely to draft Sanders, but we can never say never."
This doesn’t seem likely by any means, as Solak noted himself. The Jets are set with Justin Fields as the team’s quarterback for at least the 2025 and 2026 seasons. New York has other holes to fill outside of the quarterback position. The Jets’ first pick is at No. 7. If a perfect move pops up later in the draft, sure. But, don’t get your hopes up for Sanders by any means right now. It would be a pretty big shock at this point.
More NFL: Aaron Rodgers Saga Gets Troubling Update After Jets Exit