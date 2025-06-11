Ex-Jets Star Fires Subtle Shot At New York
The New York Jets moved on from a few stars this offseason, including six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams.
New York cut ties with him and he quickly landed a deal in free agency with the Los Angeles Rams. Adams spoke to the media on Tuesday and made a comment that could be viewed as a subtle dig at the Jets, as shared by ESPN's Sarah Barshop.
"Davante Adams has only been in Los Angeles for one offseason, but the new Rams wide receiver said he feels 'rejuvenated' compared to his past few NFL seasons," Barshop said. "Adams, who was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the New York Jets last season, said signing with the Rams was 'exactly what I needed.' Adams inked a two-year deal with the Rams after he was released by the Jets in March.
"I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building," Adams said. "And everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."
His comments are overt or aggressive, but saying there's no "dark cloud" over the building and talking about the "glaring difference" in Los Angeles clearly is in reference to something. He noted it's different from the last few years which he spent with the Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Both the Jets and Adams went in a different direction this offseason and it's a new era in town with Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach.
