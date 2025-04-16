Ex-Jets Star Projected As Top Option For Rams
The Los Angeles Rams surely have had a busy offseason so far.
Los Angeles cut ties with Cooper Kupp and brought former New York Jets star Davante Adams to town. There obviously is more work to do and months until we start to see any real action. Pro Football Network's Mark Stolte made a list of on free agent fit for each team and floated fellow former Jets star CJ Mosley Jr. for the Rams.
"Los Angeles Rams: C.J. Mosley, ILB," Stolte said. "C.J. Mosley only played 110 snaps for the New York Jets last season in an injury-riddled campaign. With that being said, the last time he was fully healthy (2023), he played out of his mind with a 90.6 coverage grade, 105 tackles, a missed tackle rate of just 8.8 percent, and made the Pro Bowl.
"This should help bolster the Los Angeles Rams’ linebacker crew, which looks to be their weakest defensive position group heading into 2025."
Mosley unfortunately was only able to appear in four games last year for the Jets. He had 17 tackles over that stretch, but he was injured for most of the season. Mosley was a Pro Bowler for the Jets in 2022 and still is looking for his next opportunity in free agency.
There hasn't been much movement on the free agent front in recent weeks as we have gotten closer to the NFL Draft. It wouldn't be surprising to see him land a deal once the draft passes.